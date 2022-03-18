ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sells $303,250.00 in Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $303,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $325,750.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $319,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $334,750.00.

ON24 stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $652.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the third quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 453.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 237.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the third quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair lowered ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

