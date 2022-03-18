OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:ONCS remained flat at $$1.02 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,303. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.96. OncoSec Medical has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $6.28.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OncoSec Medical in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.
OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
