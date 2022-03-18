ONS Acquisition Corp. Prices IPO at $10.00 Per Share (ONS.U)

ONS Acquisition Corp. (ONS.U) expects to raise $150 million in an IPO on Tuesday, March 22nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 15,000,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

ONS Acquisition Corp. has a market-cap of $187.5 million.

Ladenburg Thalmann served as the underwriter for the IPO.

ONS Acquisition Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We believe that there are significant, attractive investment opportunities that exist within industries that can benefit from strong Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) practices which we believe will become defining factors in many companies’ long-term prospects. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) Given the current dislocations in the global supply chains and channels coupled with general market dislocations, our team believes there are multiple opportunities for the effective deployment of capital, especially in companies that could benefit from ESG strategies. While ESG investing is a broad term for investments that seek positive returns and long-term impact on society, environment and performance of the business, we are focused on evaluating suitable targets that have existing environmental sustainability practices or that may benefit, both operationally and economically, from our management team’s commitment and expertise in executing on ESG strategies. We believe our management team’s extensive investment and operational experience allows us to evaluate targets in industries such as food production, which includes aquaculture and seafood, sustainable consumer-facing products, logistics, technology, such as hardware, software, networks and e-platforms, agriculture and energy, which includes underlying renewable technologies, utility services, energy efficiency and management, among others. Furthermore, our target universe could include companies undergoing a transition to increase their environmental sustainability profiles, reflecting an opportunity to bring environmentally sustainable practices to companies that may not have historically been focused on environmental sustainability. We generally intend to target companies with stable growth and potential to benefit from access to public market capital. Alexander Crutchfield serves as our CEO and the Executive Chairman of our board of directors. Since 1989, Mr. Crutchfield has served as Senior Managing Director of Western International Holdings-Oasis Partners, an advisory and investment firm, and has also managed his family’s investments, and he has served as an independent director of Endeavour International and its UK, Netherlands and Luxembourg affiliates, from 2014 to 2016. He also currently serves as Executive Chairman of Guyana Capital Group, as Executive Chairman of Guyana Security Company and as board member of Nottingham-Spirk Design Associates. Earlier in his career, from 1984 to 1997, Mr. Crutchfield was Vice Chair of American Water Development Inc. As a principal, operating through several private entities, Mr. Crutchfield farmed organic row crops using sustainable farming methods and was a rancher with an organic cow calf and steer operation, and he bought, preserved, developed, subdivided and sold large tracts of land. Mr. Crutchfield earned a BA in Economics from Claremont McKenna College and received his MBA from Columbia University. (Note: The pricing date for ONS Acquisition Corp. was deemed “day to day” during the week of March 14, 2022. ONS Acquisition Corp. downsized its SPAC IPO in late November 2021 to 15 million units, down from 20 million units initially, at $10 each to raise $150 million, according to an S-1/A filing with the SEC. This SPAC has been in the IPO pipeline since its S-1 was filed on March 19, 2021. The company filed confidentially with the SEC in late April 2020.) “.

ONS Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 407 N. Maple Drive, Ground Floor Beverly Hills, CA 90210 and can be reached via phone at (424) 210-9848.

