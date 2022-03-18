Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) and Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Head to Head Contrast

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) and Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirati Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

26.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Mirati Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Mirati Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opiant Pharmaceuticals 3.58% 4.25% 2.51% Mirati Therapeutics N/A -47.79% -41.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Mirati Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opiant Pharmaceuticals $29.63 million 4.17 -$1.86 million $0.05 523.70 Mirati Therapeutics $72.09 million 65.36 -$581.78 million ($11.17) -7.60

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mirati Therapeutics. Mirati Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opiant Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Mirati Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opiant Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mirati Therapeutics 0 3 7 0 2.70

Opiant Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.43%. Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $175.90, suggesting a potential upside of 107.16%. Given Mirati Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mirati Therapeutics is more favorable than Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals beats Mirati Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa. Its principal product Naloxone is a medicine which is available through injection can reverse the overdose of prescription and illicit opioids. The company was founded on June 21, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

