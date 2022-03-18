Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.560-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.93 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.320-$2.460 EPS.

Oportun Financial stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. 166,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,604. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $457.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPRT. Barclays decreased their price objective on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oportun Financial from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 5,357 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $73,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,789,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,936,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 466.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 173,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 143,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 86.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 48,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after buying an additional 45,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

