Oppenheimer Comments on BioVie Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIVI)

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioVie in a research note issued on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioVie’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of BioVie from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIVI opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01. BioVie has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $23.86.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioVie by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,197 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioVie by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioVie by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioVie by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

