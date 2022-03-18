Oppenheimer Weighs in on NuCana plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NuCana in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NuCana’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NCNA. Cowen downgraded shares of NuCana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NCNA stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. NuCana has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NuCana during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NuCana by 98,968.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 445,359 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NuCana during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in NuCana by 186.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in NuCana during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

