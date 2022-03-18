Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Receives $22.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

OEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

OEC stock opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $984.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.73. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

In other news, Director Mary A. Lindsey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 69,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,259 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 26.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 60,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 68,267 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 87,872 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 44.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 32,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.