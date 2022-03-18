Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Orion Group from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Orion Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

ORN stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $71.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Orion Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 117,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,203,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

