Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.52 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OFIX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

OFIX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 181,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,078. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.00. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 132.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

