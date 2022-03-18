Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.52 million.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on OFIX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
OFIX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 181,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,078. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.00. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $47.05.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 132.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
