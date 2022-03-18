Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$26.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OR. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.05.

OR traded down C$1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$16.66. 1,653,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,592. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$13.54 and a 12-month high of C$18.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.36. The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

