Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69.
About Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Össur hf. (OSSFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Össur hf. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Össur hf. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.