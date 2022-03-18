Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69.

Össur hf is a global orthopaedics company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of non-invasive orthopedic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe Middle-East and Africa; and Americas and Aisa-Pacific. The company was founded by Össur Kristinsson in 1971 and is headquartered in Reykjavík, Iceland.

