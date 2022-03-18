Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $61.63 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $44.88 and a 52-week high of $71.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $333.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

