Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 972.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 340,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,678,000 after purchasing an additional 309,046 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 781,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,855,000 after purchasing an additional 242,040 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after purchasing an additional 179,285 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $12,876,000. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,383,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.28.

