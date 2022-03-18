Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11,969.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 112,035 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 516.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 330,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.80.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:ACBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

