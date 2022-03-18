Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $275.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.22. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $247.82 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

