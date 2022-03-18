Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

