Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 616 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $2,860,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $80.60 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $65.86 and a one year high of $106.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

