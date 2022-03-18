Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.83. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $344.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

