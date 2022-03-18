PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Shares of PD traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.92. 3,130,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,363. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $2,062,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,581 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in PagerDuty by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

