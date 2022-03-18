Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.35. 798,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,316. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $244.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 317,913 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

