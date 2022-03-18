Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,276 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,138,000 after buying an additional 2,270,764 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,928,000 after buying an additional 1,500,376 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after buying an additional 1,184,297 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,188.2% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 786,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after buying an additional 752,291 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,921,881 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53.

