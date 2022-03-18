Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,279 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,699,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period.

IWB traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.51. 42,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,413. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $216.77 and a 1-year high of $267.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.21.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

