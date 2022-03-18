Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 109,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 329,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after buying an additional 39,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 152,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,949,837. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average is $60.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

