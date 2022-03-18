Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,887,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,717,000 after buying an additional 739,698 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,221,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,457,000 after acquiring an additional 508,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,550,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,866,000 after acquiring an additional 238,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,674 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total value of $317,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,796,480. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.49. 20,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,064. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.73 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

