Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In related news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

NYSE OGE traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,390. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

About OGE Energy (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.