Parallel Advisors LLC Has $350.86 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,279,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087,403 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 13.0% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $350,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 765,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,734 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 637,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,675,000 after acquiring an additional 40,908 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $20,770,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 997.2% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,628,000 after purchasing an additional 190,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.88. 87,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,160. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $88.45 and a 52-week high of $108.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.24.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.