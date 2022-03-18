Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 38.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 39.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 7.1% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,339,000 after acquiring an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Airbnb by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $6.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.02. 120,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,739,099. The firm has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.82 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.40.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.88) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total transaction of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,747 shares of company stock valued at $22,703,102 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

