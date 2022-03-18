Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,064. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.29.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.93.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

