Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 63,710 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 63,710 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.9% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $23,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,199 shares of company stock worth $1,803,424. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $6.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,702,584. The firm has a market cap of $583.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.26. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.82 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Erste Group cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

