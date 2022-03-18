Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 74,741 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,741 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,162,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,328,000 after buying an additional 100,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after buying an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,876,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 632,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after buying an additional 375,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 367,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 108,788 shares in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

GSBD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,994. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

