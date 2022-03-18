Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park-Ohio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $38.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $203.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.96). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 16,671 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

