Patrick McMahon Acquires 63 Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) insider Patrick McMahon acquired 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £124.11 ($161.39).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Patrick McMahon acquired 54 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 222 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £119.88 ($155.89).

On Monday, January 17th, Patrick McMahon acquired 49 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £118.58 ($154.20).

C&C Group stock opened at GBX 213.20 ($2.77) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. C&C Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 168.60 ($2.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 304.64 ($3.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £837.64 million and a P/E ratio of -13.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 216.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 231.26.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCR shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of C&C Group from GBX 292 ($3.80) to GBX 288 ($3.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of C&C Group from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($3.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Wednesday.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

