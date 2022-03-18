Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,094,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ UTHR traded down $3.29 on Friday, hitting $181.20. 535,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.81 and a 200-day moving average of $196.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.67.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.