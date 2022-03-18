Paul L. H. Olson Sells 1,000 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
ENTG stock opened at $134.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 25.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $8,171,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 39.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently commented on ENTG. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.
Entegris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).
