Paul L. H. Olson Sells 1,000 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ENTG stock opened at $134.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.11. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $158.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 25.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $8,171,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 39.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENTG. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

Entegris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

