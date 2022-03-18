Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $343.26 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) will report sales of $343.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $342.93 million and the highest is $344.00 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $272.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Paycom Software by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,344,000 after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 123.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 31.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 1,420.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $343.11 on Friday. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $283.91 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

