PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.1% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in PayPal by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $3.26 on Friday, reaching $115.42. 1,146,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,906,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.53. The firm has a market cap of $134.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

