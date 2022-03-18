PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $102.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PayPal is benefiting from robust growth in total payments volume owing to increasing net new active accounts. Further, strengthening customer engagement on the company’s platform is a major positive. Furthermore, Venmo’s improving monetization efforts and rising adoption rate across various platforms are aiding the total active accounts growth. Additionally, solid momentum of core peer to peer and PayPal Checkout experiences is a tailwind. Also, well-performing merchant services are positives. We believe accelerating transaction revenues of PayPal are likely to continue driving revenues. However, intensifying competition in the digital payment market poses a serious risk to the company’s market position. Also, foreign exchange headwinds remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.61.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $112.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

