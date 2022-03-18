Paysafe (PSFE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ: PSFE) in the last few weeks:

3/18/2022 – Paysafe was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

3/3/2022 – Paysafe had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Paysafe had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $5.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Paysafe had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $4.00 to $3.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Paysafe was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.00.

1/26/2022 – Paysafe was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

1/20/2022 – Paysafe was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. Paysafe Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 13.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Paysafe by 10.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC raised its stake in Paysafe by 10.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paysafe by 33.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paysafe by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

