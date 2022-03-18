Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 70.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.8%.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The business’s revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $476,386.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,121 shares of company stock worth $726,212 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEB. UBS Group lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

