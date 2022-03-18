PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. PennantPark Investment posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 132.66%. The firm had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNNT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNNT stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $511.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

About PennantPark Investment (Get Rating)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.