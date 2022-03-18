Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:PEI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 1,120,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 782,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center.

