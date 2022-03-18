PEPS Coin (PEPS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,605.00

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0330 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $2,605.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00098061 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

