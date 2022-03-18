Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.920-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.69 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.330 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.89. Perficient has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Perficient by 1,021.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Perficient by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,003 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $807,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perficient (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.