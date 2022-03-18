Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €157.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($172.53) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($241.76) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($215.38) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($236.26) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($274.73) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($264.84) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €224.75 ($246.98).

RI opened at €187.75 ($206.32) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($117.86) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($149.73). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €192.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €196.67.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

