Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PDL. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petra Diamonds presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

Shares of PDL stock opened at GBX 110 ($1.43) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £213.62 million and a P/E ratio of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.08. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 118 ($1.53).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

