Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. Petro Matad shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 50,000 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF)

Petro Matad Ltd. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil exploration. Its operations include blocks IV and V, and block XX. The company was founded on August 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

