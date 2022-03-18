Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 3.1% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 193,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 28,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $54.24 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

