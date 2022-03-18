Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 342,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pfizer by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 90,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1,243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 89,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

