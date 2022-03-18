Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.320-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$196 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.63 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Shares of Photronics stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 935,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Photronics has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Photronics will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $133,363.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $72,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,373 shares of company stock worth $1,855,069 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Photronics by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,229,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after buying an additional 700,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,726,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,348,000 after purchasing an additional 202,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 91.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 193,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 180,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 86,708 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

